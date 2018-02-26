Conference in Peterborough will celebrate International Women’s Day.

A special event will be staged in Peterborough to mark International Women’s Day.

The aim is to bring business leaders and young people from sixth forms and colleges together to mark the occasion on March 8.

The event will held in Peterborough Cathedral from 9.30am to 12.30pm and will feature a keynote address from Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya.

Guest speaker Georgie Bullen, Paralympian GB Goalball player, will share her experiences and challenges and tell how she has used her skills in sport to set up her own business.

Other speakers will include Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich, council chief executive Gillian Beasley, and Annette Joyce, the council’s services and communications director.

Karen Beckwith, chair of Peterborough Chamber of Commerce’s business women’s sector, said: “For the second year we are delighted to be hosting this prestigious event in the Cathedral focusing on our goal to support professional women to be successful and flourish in social, development and inspirational environments.

“This is a great way for us to bring together our existing workforce to engage with our workforce of the future. “Cambridgeshire has so much to offer with so many fantastic career pathways and opportunities this is one small way we can raise this profile.”

To book a place at this event contact Helen Bosett, Sector Co-ordinator at the Chamber on 01733 370809.