Conference boost for Peterborough's many charities

More than 150 people turned out to get an insight into the challenges facing charities in Peterborough.

The annual charity conference was hosted by city accountants Rawlinsons and tackled a range of issues.

Features of the event included a national perspective from Lloyds TSB Foundation on the state of the charity sector, the results of the Rawlinsons charity benchmarking survey, a look at the new data protection rules and the importance of having a digital strategy, applying for funding, reclaiming tax under the Gift Aid scheme and mental health awareness.

Mark Jackson, partner of Rawlinsons, said: “The agenda was designed for employees and trustees of charities as well as new and potential trustees.

“Delegates were positive about the event and really benefit from the opportunity to network and share challenges and ideas with other charities.

“Peterborough has a thriving charity sector from small community based groups to the big household names – which is one of the reasons this annual event is always so well supported.”