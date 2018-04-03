Concerns at new Lidl and homes plan in Peterborough

Multi-million pound plans to build a food store and homes on British Sugar’s head office site in Peterborough have run into opposition.

British Sugar, which employs 200 people in the city, has submitted a full planning application to Peterborough City Council for the construction of a Lidl store and 74 homes on its 2.57 hectares site off Oundle Road, in Woodston.

The company is moving its head office to purpose-built premises on a 4.54 acre site in Cyrus Way, Hampton.

It says the application has been submitted following extensive discussions with the council and a public exhibition for residents last year.

Supermarket chain Lidl has agreed to be the store operator and says it will create 40 jobs

But Labour Councillor Alan Dowson, one of the Fletton and Woodston ward representatives, said: “I haven’t seen any strong evidence there is a need for a food store in the area.

“We don’t really need so many homes - there are already waiting lists at our doctors’ surgery and school.

“We are also concerned at the impact any extra traffic will have on the road junctions.

He added: “It’s sad British Sugar is putting profits before local people. I will urge planners to reject the application.”

Conservative Councillor Andy Coles, who also represents the ward, said: “There was a brief pre-application event at the local community centre, where I heard concerns about increases in traffic coming into Sugar Way and on Oundle Road, and worries about pressure on local primary school places from families moving in to the new homes.”

A British Sugar spokesman said: “At all stages we have listened to local views, and we continue to believe this is the right proposal for the site.

“We expect patterns along the highway network will change in accordance with the new proposed land uses.

“However, as the Transport Assessment demonstrates, no overall increase in demand is expected during peak periods.”

The council has not yet set a date for a decision on the application.

British Sugar will continue to be a major employer in Peterborough and we are looking forward to moving in to our new headquarters later this year.”

The new building will accommodate the 350 staff of British Sugar and its associated businesses of AB Sugar, AB Mauri, ABF Ingredients and ABF.