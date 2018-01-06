Company renews support for Peterborough venue

A financial planning company has renewed its sponsorship of the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

Insurance brokers and financial planners Alan Boswell Group has renewed its sponsorship agreement, for the fourth year.

Andy Kirton, regional manager at Alan Boswell Group, said: “As a local business, we are delighted to continue our support of the venue which is making huge strides to fast becoming known as a regional and national centre of excellence for its facilities, location and versatility.

“We hope to continue the relationship for years to come”.

Ian Strange, commercial manager for the East of England Arena, said: “As the founder sponsor of the venue, it is fantastic that Alan Boswell Group sees the mutual benefit to both parties and we are thrilled to continue our partnership.”

Alan Boswell Group opened a branch in Accent Park, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, in December 2012 and now has 10 staff working at the branch.