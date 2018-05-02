Communications giant in Market Deeping supplies vital link to overseas airport

Have your say

A ground-to-air communications specialist in Market Deeping has secured a prestigious contract with a Polish airport.

Park Air Systems, in Northfields, has delivered its Sapphire air traffic management communication systems to four remote stations in Poland that all serve Warsaw airport.

They were delivered to the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) in December and work to install them has taken place over the last few months. Staff from the Polish sites visited Park Air for training.

Roman Drozdz, service director for Mawilux, in Poland, said: “PANSA wanted an air-ground communications capability that is safe, reliable and easy to maintain.”

Danny Milligan, managing director of Park Air Systems, said: “Our dedicated training academy allowed us to exceed our customer’s expectations.”

Related:

Peterborough communications giant overhauls ground-to-air radio links at Heathrow Airport