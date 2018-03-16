Commercial agents in Peterborough celebrate after winning top title for fifth year

Have your say

A prominent commercial agents in Peterborough is celebrating after winning a prestigious award for the fifth year running.

Barker Storey Matthews (BSM), which has offices in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, has been named as East of England Overall Winner by property research specialists, EGi.

It is the fifth year in succession the company has won the title at the EGi's annual Most Active Agents Competition awards.

BSM also secured the top dealing agent slot in the office and industrial sectors for the third year in succession.

And it secured the number one slot for deals in the investment sector - up from fourth position in last year’s competition.

Judges for EGi praised BSM for extending its position of strength in a difficult market.

The EGi Deals Competition is open to agents, including national firms, who complete commercial property transactions in Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Judges assess the volume of deals – covering sales and lettings - across the office, industrial, investment, retail and leisure/hotels sectors.

Afterwards, Richard Jones, director at the Peterborough office, said: “It is gratifying to be judged at the top of the overall list of regional and national agencies operating in such a competitive market and in such an economically active region as the East of England.

"It’s a testament to how vital on the ground, sound, local knowledge is to securing transactions and the importance of enduring relationships with developers, investors, landlords and occupiers.

He added: "With offices in Peterborough, Cambridge, Huntingdon and Bury S Edmunds in Suffolk, we operate in a region of national significance. Yet it’s also a market where regional players consistently demonstrate market leadership."