Colourful celebrations as Thomas Cook marks Peterborough Pride

Staff at a major employer in Peterborough staged their own colourful celebrations to mark Peterborough Pride.

Colleagues at holiday giant Thomas Cook held their first Pride event at their offices in Westpoint, Lynch Wood.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “Hundreds of our colleagues took part in the occasion.

“They learnt about our top lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ) friendly destinations and products at a trade fair and during a lunch and learn session.

She said that staff also helped create a human rainbow with a number of teams wearing different colours during the day.

The event was sponsored by Dentsu Aegis Network and Mailing & Marketing Solutions.

The spokeswoman said the event helped raise money for the Thomas Cook Children’s Charity which will be donated to LGBTQ youth causes.