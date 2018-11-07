Clothing brand Jack Wills to open at Spalding shopping outlet

Popular British clothing brand Jack Wills is set to open a store at Springfields Outlet in Spalding in time for the busy Christmas shopping period.

The youthful lifestyle brand will be the fourth brand to open in recent months, along with Joules, White Stuff and The Cosmetic Company Store.

Jack Wills will soon begin fitting out a 1,561 sq ft unit within the South Avenue at Springfields.

Simon Stone, retail director of Springfields, said: “Jack Wills is another prestigious lifestyle brand to be attracted to Springfields Outlet. It’s a fantastic coup for us in what has been an extremely positive year for the centre.

“Jack Wills provides further variety for our younger, fashion conscious customers and joins an increasingly impressive line-up of retailers and dining operators. The recent additions of Joules, White Stuff, The Cosmetic Company and now Jack Wills are testament to the improvements we’ve made to the unique blend of retail and leisure at Springfields Outlet.”

Springfields has also launched a new smartphone Springfields VIP app for customers to download. The app enables users to receive exclusive additional offers throughout the year from their favourite brands, pay for parking easily by their phone and be kept up to date with all the latest news and events.

Plus, all those who download the app and register as a VIP will receive free entry to win a brand new MG3 car worth over £11,000.

Christmas late night shopping begins at the centre on Monday, November 19 with all stores open every weeknight to 9pm right up to Friday, December 21.