Chemical firm grows exports to China after investment

A chemicals manufacturer in Peterborough is creating jobs as demand from China for its expertise and products grows.

Crop nutrition specialists Safagrow, which is part of Safapac Holdings, in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate, say exports to China have soared over the last few years.

Some of Safagrow's Chinese clients during a visit to the Peterborough firm.

Chairman Martin Steele said its opportunities in China follow significant investment by Safagrow and its research and development sister company Camari.

He said: “It’s great news for both businesses, but it’s also good for the economy in Peterborough as it has allowed us to recruit extra chemists to support the research and development at Camari.

“There is opportunity for significant expansion for Safagrow and Camari as all the products are manufactured here, which will also require extra manpower.”

The company employs 65 people. It has recruited one new chemist and expects to take on up to 10 extra members of staff over the next year.

Safagrow has a growing business in Nanjing. Its products allow Chinese farmers to improve yields by up to 30 per cent, but as they are applied directly to the leaf instead of being sprayed across fields they can cut pollution and waste.

Mr Steele said: “China has a huge industrial base, but there is still much specialist knowledge and technology at UK businesses, such as Safagrow and Camari, and other countries want to draw on that experience. Safagrow and many UK businesses have a lot to offer and it’s increasingly important we look to capitalise on export opportunities presented to us.”