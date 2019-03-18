Cheers! Peterborough brewery enjoys triple awards success

A brewery in Peterborough has raised a toast in celebration after a triple awards success.

Oakham Ales, in Maxwell Road, won a gold and two brnoze medals for its Green Devil IPA ale at international and national competitions.

The ale secured gold in the Cask IPA category at the Society of Independent Brewers’ Beer awards plus a bronze in the Eastern regional keg class. It also won a bronze medal in the International Brewing Awards’ Cask Class 4.

Managing director Adrian Posnett said: “We are very proud of having produced Green Devil and to see it honoured like this in the face of international and national competition is brilliant.

He added: “We hope this will lead to a lot of new fans for Green Devil, and also introduce people to the many other award-winning beers we produce.”