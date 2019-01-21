Charge your electric car in time it takes to drink a coffee

Have your say

Electric car charging points have been installed at Deeping Shopping Centre.

The centre has partnered with InstaVolt to install the rapid chargers in its car park.

Managers say the rapid chargers ensure most electric cars could be charged in the time it takes to have a coffee in the centre’s café.

Kevin Smith, centre manager, said: “We’re seeing more electric cars visiting our shopping centre and we’re delighted to be able to help their drivers charge up while they’re with us.

“The chargers are proving popular already and drivers have told us they love how easy they are to use.”

InstaVolt installs and maintains its chargers for free and makes its money from the sale of electricity to drivers.

To use the charges, drivers tap their contactless credit or debit card, charge-up and go.

Users are charged only for the electricity they use.

There is no connection fee, minimum charge or monthly subscription fee. Drivers do not even need to register or set up an account first.