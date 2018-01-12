Cereal maker has big appetite for growth

Have your say

A cereals manufacturer in Peterborough has strengthened its operations with a new acquisition.

Pioneer Foods UK, of Southgate Way, Orton Southgate, has just added the UK-based granola brand, Lizi’s, to its portfolio with the acquisition of its owner The GoodCarb Food Company.

Lizi's range of products.

The cost of the acquisition has not been released.

Pioneer Foods UK has been manufacturing Lizi’s products under contract for The GoodCarb Food Company for some time.

Chief executive Jonathon Thorn said: “This new acquisition strengthens our operations in Peterborough.”

The Peterborough factory employs 300 people and produces the equivalent of one billion bowls of cereal each year.

It makes the own label cereals for most of the UK’s leading supermarkets.

Mr Thorn said: “We have been producing Lizi’s for a decade, but this acquisition makes the future more secure for the people who work here.

“It also prepares us for further growth.”

Pioneer Foods UK, which was known as Bokomo Foods unitl last September, is part of the South Africa based Pioneer Foods.

Related:

New name and boss for cereal manufacturer in Peterborough