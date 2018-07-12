Celebrations as Peterborough company secures quality award for 23rd year running

Have your say

A recruitment company in Peterborough is celebrating a remarkable achivement.

Anne Corder Recruitment, based in Lynch Wood, has passed its annual quality review for the 23rd year in a row.

Anne Corder, the founder of Anne Corder Recruitment.

The agency was praised by the inspector for its team of experienced recruitment professionals and their “comprehensive knowledge of current markets and business sectors”.

The inspection was for the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 9001:2015 accreditation. It is recognised as the only international indicator of quality and demonstrates the firm's commitment to running an efficient and cost effective business.

The inspector's final report made special mention of the company’s dedication to its “robust processes”, customer satisfaction and the offices’ relaxed atmosphere to help candidates “calm any nerves”.

Afterwards, Anne Corder said: “ISO accreditation shows our commitment to always meeting the very highest business standards.

"The positive impact this approach has upon candidates and clients is clear in our exceptional satisfaction ratings.”