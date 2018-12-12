Celebrations as Chatteris trainee wins Apprentice of the Year title

Have your say

Chatteris-based Stainless Metalcraft is celebrating after one of its trainees was named Apprentice of the Year.

Fourth-year apprentice Daniel Lynch won the top honour at the SME National Business Awards.

His employers were also short listed in the Community Business of the Year category.

Austen Adams, divisional managing director of Avingtrans, which owns Stainless Metalcraft, said: “I’m especially pleased for Danny as he’s an enthusiastic and driven young man.

“He has taken advantage of every opportunity to gain experience during his apprenticeship and is now beginning to deliver real value to our business.”

Metalcraft recruits up to 10 apprentices each year. It took on its 500th apprentice this year.

The Metalcraft Community Fund has awarded more than £4,000 and donated practical support to over 20 organisations, representing some 400 people.