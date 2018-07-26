Celebration as Peterborough insurance company wins national award

An insurance company based in Peterborough has won a national award for the second year running.

Beagle Street, which is part of the BGL Group, based in Bakewell Road, in Orton Southgate, has been named Best Online Life Insurance Provider 2018 at the YourMoney.com Awards.

The award was presented to a team from Beagle Street at a ceremony in London.

Beagle Street managing director Matthew Gledhill said: “To be named Best Online Life Insurance Provider for the second year running makes me extremely proud of the team.

“It’s testament to all the hard work and commitment that’s gone in to making life insurance as simple and accessible as possible for the customer, through our product offering and customer journey, but can also be accredited to our life insurance consultants, who’ve helped us secure fantastic ratings for the quality of our customer service.”

Beagle Street employs 100 people with some based at the company’s call centre in Bretton and others at the BGL head office in Orton Southgate.

The Your Money Awards were set up 21 years ago to recognise financial service providers that have excelled over the year.

Initially, entries are judged on the competitiveness of price and structure.

In a second stage of the awards process, the shortlisted products are reviewed by a panel of mystery shoppers to benchmark the quality of service.

Mr Gledhill said: “Beagle Street came through both stages with flying colours to be judged overall winner of the category.”