Carpet company moves into new home in Peterborough

A new carpet and floor covering company has moved on to a business park in Peterborough.

En-Rich Carpets has agreed a three year lease on a 1,247 sq ft unit in Benedict Square, in Werrington.

The unit is one of three on the trading park that have been let this year and commercial agents at Barker Storey Matthews warn there is a shortage of such industrial units in Peterborough.

En-Rich Carpets owner En Shadat, who has spent 20 years working for other carpet suppliers and retailers. said it had taken him nearly a year to find a suitable location for his business.

He said: “As a new small business, I was looking for well-located but affordable premises for the showroom and on-site customer parking was a pre-requisite too.

“It took a while to find the right premises but the unit at Benedict Square fits the bill from mine and my customers’ point of view.

“The other recent lettings will help profile the trading estate as a good place from which to trade for small businesses like mine.”

Benedict Square is a CCTV-monitored trading estate of 44 terraced units and is close to the A15 Werrington Parkway. The lease agreement was overseen by Barker Storey Matthews.