Care provider in Peterborough is ranked as one of best employers in UK

A specialist care provider in Peterborough has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

The family run PJ Care, based in Bretton Way, has been ranked 87th in the Sunday Times top 100 best companies list.

The Sunday Times' best companies logo.

It is the first year that the neurological care provider has applied to be in the prestigious list.

The result is based on a staff survey which sees all elements of working life covered from My Manager to Wellbeing and Personal Growth.

The family-run business was ranked particularly highly in the Leadership and My Company categories, with results showing staff strongly agree that PJ Care is run on strong values and principles as well as being an organisation they feel proud to work for.

Neil Russell, who last year took over from his mother and founder of PJ Care, Jan Flawn, as chair, said: “We are so proud of this accolade.

"To be recognised as a great company to work for directly by the people who make PJ Care what is it: our staff, is truly phenomenal.

"At PJ Care we maintain that everything we do is about our residents and this achievement means we can continue to build our highly skilled and motivated team and work together to change the lives of others."

Jonathan Austin, chief executive of Best Companies Ltd, said: "I would like to congratulate PJ Care on their achievement of One Star Accreditation status and being named as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work for.

"Best Companies have been producing the Accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace.

"We are proud that organisations like PJ Care focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that they’re a best company to work for."