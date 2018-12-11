Butchers celebrate high praise at show

Have your say

A Peterborough-based butchers is celebrating after winning a host of awards.

Grasmere Farm, which has shops in Peterborough, Market Deeping and Stamford, won two trophies and four awards at the Melton Christmas Show.

The pork farm, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, was praised for the quality of its pork sausages.

Its Lincolnshire Sausage won the Neil Smith Challenge Category for Best Pork Sausage and came first, second and third in the John Porter Challenge Category for Speciality Sausage for its Pork & Stilton, Smoked Rutland and Pork & Crack Black Pepper Sausages respectively.

Owner Stuart Stables said: “Winning both of these categories, facing competition from many other excellent sausage producers, is a fantastic reward for the hard work the team put in year round.”

“We constantly strive for excellence and getting involved in competitions like this is a great measure for us.”

Grasmere Farm, which is a member of the Q Guild of Butchers, also won last year at the UK Sausage Awards for its Pork & Caramelised Red Onion Sausage.

Grasmere Farm has a permanent unit at Melton Market and are present every Tuesday and

Friday. The award winning Sausages will be available online as a Melton Christmas Special

pack at www.grasmere-farm.co.uk.