Businesswomen raise record sum

More than 300 businesswomen from the Peterborough area tucked into a fund raising lunch to raise a record amount for breast cancer care.

The fourth annual lunch raised a record £17,100 to help provide specialist equipment for the Breast Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital, currently not available within NHS budgets.

Held at the Holiday Inn West, there was entertainment from guest speaker Brendan Cole, formerly from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and local singer Nicole Lawrence, who had the audience dancing in the aisles.

Clare Hall from the PCH Breast Care Unit gave a talk about the work of the team.

Afterwards Carol said: “It was another fantastic turn out, and my huge thanks to everyone who supported and attended the lunch – and particularly as it resulted in a record-breaking amount raised.

"My passion for fund raising for the Breast Care Unit increases as I hear of more and more women who, like me, have benefitted from the care and support from the fantastic team at The Breast Care Unit whilst going through their breast cancer journey." Coffers were boosted by a raffle and auction, with prizes including tickets for Brendan's forthcoming tour; which raised £1,500. Sponsors of the Ladies Lunch are; Buckles Solicitors LLP, Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms, Holiday Inn Peterborough West, The Larkfleet Group, Anne Corder Recruitment, The BGL Group and Ultimate Performance Lifestyle.

Read more at: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/business/record-sum-donated-for-breast-cancer-care-at-peterborough-fund-raiser-1-8671052