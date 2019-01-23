Burger restaurant Five Guys announces jobs at new Peterborough branch

Burger chain Five Guys has announced plans to open its first branch in Peterborough.

The popular chain has been at the top of many Peterborough Telegraph readers' wish list and has featured each and every time the newspaper has asked the public what brands are missing from the city.

A job advert for staff has now been place on jobs.fiveguys.co.uk and replying to a tweet yesterday, the verified @FiveGuysUK twitter account said: "Hey Danny, yes we are, we don't know yet when or where. However as soon we know all info, we'll share them with all of you!"

The first Five Guys branch opened in America in 1986 and reached the UK in 2013, since when it has opened branches in cities up and down the country, gathering a firm following in the process.

There are now almost 1,500 locations spanning the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East.