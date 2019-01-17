British Sugar prepares the way for demolition of its Peterborough HQ

Peterborough-based British Sugar is preparing for the next stage of its multi-million pound relocation across the city.

The sugar maker has just appointed contractors to carry out the demolition of its ageing headquarters in Oundle Road, Woodston.

It has also submitted a second planning application for the redevelopment of the site with a Lidl supermarket and 74 homes.

The company is looking to transfer the 350 staff of British Sugar and its associated businesses of AB Sugar, AB Mauri, ABF Ingredients and AB to purpose-built offices in Cyrus Way, Hampton, and which are already in use.

But, its hopes of redeveloping the Oundle Road site ran into problems last month when its plans were rejected by Peterbororough City Council’s planning committee with councillors claiming it did not offer enough social housing.

A spokesperson for British Sugar confirmed GBM Demolition, based in Lough, had been appointed to carry out the demolition of the Oundle Road offices.

She said: “The start date is subject to receiving the required consents from the council.

“We are disappointed the planning application for the proposed Lidl store and residential development was refused. We have now resubmitted our planning application for a mixed-use development on our Oundle Road site. Our application is fully compliant with the criteria set out by the council for development on the site, and includes a provision for 30 per cent (up from 15 per cent) affordable housing within the scheme.”

RELATED:

Plans for new Peterborough homes and supermarket rejected

British Sugar vows development of Peterborough head office site will be for benefit of residents

British Sugar prepares ground for new HQ in Peterborough