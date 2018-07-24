Bourne designer Sophie Allport teams up with international wildlife protection charity

Have your say

A homewares designer in Bourne has teamed up with an international wildlife conservation charity.

Sophie Allport, in Spalding Road, Bourne, has linked up with the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) to create her latest collection called Animals of the Savannah that will help raise funds to tackle illegal trade in animal parts.

Some of the new products from Sophie Allport's new Animals of the Savannah range.

It features a range of new products inspired by animals of the Savannah and includes cheetah and elephant print aprons, cushions, roller towels, wash bags. oven gloves,, bowls and plates.

The products will help raise funds for conservation projects across the world including targeting the illegal wildlife trade.

Sophie Allport said: "The illegal wildlife trade is something that is close to my heart and supporting ZSL and their conservation projects is something everyone can now do

through the range.

"I grew up visiting family in East Africa and it continues to be an inspiration to me.”

Kathryn England, ZSL head of commercial, said: "By supporting ZSL’s newest collaboration with Sophie Allport you are helping us put a spotlight on this trade and in turn supporting the fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

"Every year at least 120 tigers are killed for their body parts.

"Every day 60 elephants are killed for the ivory trade. Every five minutes at least one pangolin is killed for meat and medicines.

"The trade is causing a devastating effect on wildlife.

“ZSL works on conservation projects targeting the illegal wildlife trade across the world.

"We are on the ground training rangers, developing technology and engaging and supporting conservationist in 50 different countries."