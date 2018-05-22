Bourne-based designer wows the judges at Chelsea Flower Show

Have your say

Homewares designer Sophie Allport is blooming at the Chelsea Flower Show.

For the Bourne-based designer has just been presented with a prestigious five star award in recognition of the outstanding quality of her trade stand.

Sophie Allport on her award-winning trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

She said: "It’s such an amazing event to be part of and we are absolutely thrilled to have won a five-star award.

"The Sophie Allport team have been amazing.

"We’ve been planning and building the stand off-site for months.

"Last week we were busy painting, planting the flowers and displaying all the stock."

It is the ninth year running that Sophie Allport has put together a stand for the Chelsea Flower Show, which attracts 157,000 visitors to admire the gardens and displays.

Sophie is showcasing her new Chelsea Flower Show mug, which is proving to be her best seller, as well as her new Garden Birds collections.

Other popular sellers are her Royal Wedding and Royal Baby mugs.

Visitors can browse her range of homewares on stand RHW/294.