Boss vows to keep on growing his Bourne business despite challenges ahead

Confidence is high among small businesses in the region despite fears of tough challenges ahead in 2018.

A growth tracker commissioned by Amazon UK and Enterprise Nation show hopes are high among local companies for jobs creation, sales and profits.

Gabriele Da Re, who runs Hay Hampers, in Bourne, selling food and drink hampers to customers worldwide through Amazon Marketplace, said: “Small amd medium sized enterprises like us might not be particularly confident about conditions for local businesses, but that’s not stopping us growing.”

He said being able to reach millions of potential customers through ecommerce is helping to fuel the continued growth of Hay Hampers.

He added: “Being able to trade online has helped Hay Hampers grow into a company with customers all over the world.

“Investing in digital tools and services means SMEs like us are more prepared for whatever the future holds and these findings show that a growing number of companies are embracing technology.

“More than a third of our annual revenue every year comes from selling through Amazon, which shows just how important ecommerce is to us and thousands of businesses like us all over the UK.”