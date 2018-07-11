Bee farmer in Peterborough makes offer to land owners

A bee farmer is offering land owners free, organic bee friendly flower seeds as part of his campaign to halt the decline of the British honeybee.

Jez Rose, owner of Bees for Business, based at Langtoft, has vowed to give the seed to any landowner who can provide suitable cleared land and is prepared to sow the seed.

He said: “We are already installing 250 hives over the next five years to help build the honeybee population up to more sustainable levels.

“We are extending this to include free packets of bee friendly seeds. We are also inviting businesses to sponsor the seed sowing.

“Our commitment is to provide bee friendly flower seed to cover up to 250 acres of land that will attract bees to pollinate.”

Burghley House at Stamford has committed to the initiative.

David Pennell, of Burghley House, said: “Burghley is excited to support an initiative that looks at innovative ways to help our native honey bees.

“We have sown more than two hectares of parkland with a wildflower bee seed mix to provide a wide base of flora and fauna for bees and other insects and wildlife.”

RELATED:

Bee farmer in Peterborough creates buzz as he wins silver eco honour