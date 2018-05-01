Bee farmer in Peterborough creates buzz as he wins silver eco honour

A bee farmer near Peterborough is creating a buzz after winning a national award.

Jez Rose, who owns Bees for Business, at Langtoft, has been presented with a silver award from the Green Tourism Board.

Hives and wildflowers at Bees for Business.

The award is for demonstrating excellent progress and commitment to sustainability in his business.

As part of his commitment to biodiversity, he has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the installation of 250 beehives over the next five years to help halt the declining honeybee population in the UK.

His bee farm cares for bees for some leading brands locally and nationally, including Lee Clarke’s Prevost restaurant in Peterborough, and homewares designer Sophie Allport, of Bourne, as well as The Ned hotel, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch and Restaurant Story in London.

He said: “We are ethical beekeepers supporting the bee’s natural behaviour and we only take excess honey which is then supplied to all our supporters who have adopted a hive through us.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and at our farm we have planted bee friendly flowers and plants.

“We are an organic farm, licensed by the Soil Association and we are collaborating with landowners to plant organic, bee friendly flower seeds.

“All of our food and refreshments are 100 per cent organic and sourced from our own gardens and we have an active recycling programme where all of our packaging is reused or recycled.”