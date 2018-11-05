BBC Children in Need to get huge donation from Peterborough-based travel operator

Children in Need is to benefit to the tune of £500,000 thanks to the fund-raising work of staff at Peterborough-based Thomas Cook.

The Thomas Cook Children’s Charity is partnering with BBC Children in Need and donating the cash to projects that support children and young people across the UK with their mental health and well-being.

Thomas Cook dragon boat racing at the PCRC rowing course, Thorpe Meadow. EMN-180419-140721009

Donations have come from customers, colleagues, business partners and suppliers when they book a holiday, fly on Thomas Cook Airlines and join fund raising events in Thomas Cook stores.

Teams at the Lynch Wood based firm competed in a Charity Dragon Boat race and held at Charity Ball at the Peterborough Marriott Hotel raising a combined total of £80,000 for The Thomas Cook Children’s Charity.

Chairperson of Thomas Cook Children’s Charity Jamie Queen said: “Our trustees recognise the urgent need for more funding for mental health and well-being projects.

“Working in partnership with BBC Children in Need in this area will allow us to make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our local communities.

This donation would not have been possible without the generous contributions we receive. We are very grateful to everyone for their fund raising efforts and continued support.”

Claire Hoyle, commercial director of BBC Children in Need, said: “We are so grateful to Thomas Cook Children’s Charity for this donation.

“Today’s young people face a range of complex challenges that have the potential to affect their well-being but we also know that they can overcome many obstacles, given the right support.

“This money will be used to fund projects working with children and young people across the UK with a focus on supporting good mental health and well-being.

“It really will help to change young lives for the better. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible.”