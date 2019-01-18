Barclays to close branches in Whittlesey and Chatteris

Barclays is to close its branches in Whittlesey and Chatteris.

The Whittlesey branch in Market Place will close on Friday, May 3, while the Chatteris branch in Park Street closes on Friday, May 10.

Barclays said the Whittlesey branch had seen a 17 per cent reduction in its number of customers in the past two years, with only 149 regular customers using it exclusively for banking.

Terry Staff, community banking director for Barclays Cambridgeshire, said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At the branch in Whittlesey more than 79 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in Old Fletton, Millfield and Church Street, Peterborough, and access to services at the nearby Post Office at 4 Broad Street, Whittlesey, PE7 1HA, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

The bank said its Chatteris branch has seen a 28 per cent reduction in customers in the past two years, with only 109 regular customers using it exclusively for their banking.

Mr Staff said: “At the branch in Chatteris more than 80 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We hope that the availability of the branches in March, Ely and St Ives, Cambridgeshire, and access to services at the nearby Post Office at 30 High Street, Chatteris, PE16 6BG, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

Barclays said there will be no redundancies at either bank with staff offered positions at other branches nearby.

Customers who use the banks will receive a letter, with staff available to speak to before the closures.

Barclays also said it will be hosting ‘tea and teach’ sessions at both banks for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.