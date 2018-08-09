Awards honour Peterborough’s The Job Show

Peterborough-based The Job Show is celebrating after beating tough competition to secure a place in the finals of a national awards.

The city business saw off challenges from thousands of enterprises to be shortlisted for the Positive Social Impact category of the 2018 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

The Job Show stages recruitment and careers events at Premier and Championship football grounds across the UK.

Caroline Connaughton, managing director, said: “We are honoured and delighted to be a finalist. These awards are the pinnacle of business awards and we value our nomination to be highlighted with some of the very best of British businesses.”

The shortlist was finalised after more than 1,000 registrations were assessed. The winners will be announced on November 13.