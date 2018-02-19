Award nomination for Peterborough firm which helps disabled adults

A Peterborough firm that creates employment opportunities for adults with disabilities has been shortlisted for an industry award.

Westcombe Engineering is one of the nominees for the Manufacturer of the Year (under £25m) Award at this year’s Made in Central & East 2018.

The awards recognise and reward manufacturing companies based in the Central and East of England that have demonstrated success in innovation, product development and growth in domestic or overseas markets.

Westcombe Engineering, based in Royce Road, Eastern Industry, Peterborough and owned by Peterborough City Council, is fully committed to providing permanent employment, along with short and medium term work experience opportunities for adults with disabilities. It was set up in 1970 by the late Royce W. Westcombe and now has 21 full time employees.

Andrew Lesiw, Managing Director for Westcombe Engineering, said: “We are totally unique as a business in what we do and how we operate within the global manufacturing industry. We have proven that disability is not a barrier to success and this award nomination is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved with Westcombe Engineering.

“Today, Westcombe Engineering is thriving. Our sales have risen 40 per cent in the last two years, and continued investment in modern plant, equipment, employee training and development, alongside a rigorous focus on operational efficiency and productivity has seen significant improvement in key business drivers such as quality, cost and delivery.

“This has allowed our company to diversify beyond its traditional diesel engine components market to win new contracts in other industry sectors, although we will continue to fully support our long standing Tier 1 supply partnership with Global Giant, Perkins Engines.”

Westcombe Engineering is a Supported Business which means 60 per cent or more of its employees have a disability. It is also a Social Enterprise and therefore any money made by the company is reinvested back into the business and the local economy. To offer work placements, Westcombe Engineering currently has partnerships with City College Peterborough, Peterborough Regional College and the charity, Shaw Trust.

The company featured in the 2016/17 Parliamentary Review Publication alongside the Prime Minister Theresa May. The Review Publication looks back on the year in industry and at Westminster, and showcases best practice as a learning tool to the public and private sector.

Councillor David Seaton, the city council’s cabinet member for resources, said: “Westcombe Engineering is one of the biggest success stories in Peterborough in recent years so it is very pleasing to see the company in the running for a top industry award.

“With the support of the city council, the management team at Westcombe Engineering has proven that it is able to diversify and attract customers from new businesses, and we hope to see this trend continue in years to come. We wish them all the best at the awards evening.”

Westcombe Engineering was selected by an independent judging panel to be showcased at the awards dinner which will take place at Hilton DoubleTree, Milton Keynes on March 22 2018.