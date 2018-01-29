Appeal to Peterborough businesses to take part in annual survey

Business leaders across Peterborough are being urged to take part in the fifth annual survey to measure the area’s economic progress.

The 2018 Greater Peterborough Business Survey is being carried out jointly by city accountancy firm Rawlinsons and economic development company Opportunity Peterborough (OP).

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of OP, said: “This survey gives a flavour of how things panned out for Peterborough businesses in 2017 and, perhaps more importantly, how things look going forward.”

Mark Jackson, a partner at Rawlinsons, said: “Confidence in the local economy impacts on us all, and shared confidence is an essential ingredient to encourage further investment.

“This year we have invited a panel of experts to comment on the survey findings to offer their specialist perspective on the local economy.”

The survey can be completed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/peterborough-business-survey from February 1 to March 9 and will also be distributed across the area. The results will be presented at the OP Bondholder Breakfast on April 19.

Mark Jackson of Rawlinsons

Last year many businesses took part from start-ups and micro businesses through to multi-million pound firms with hundreds of staff.

It revealed businesses remained optimistic, with a higher proportion predicting improvements in profitability during 2017, despite about 80 per cent of businesses thinking their operating costs would increase.

There was a variety of views on the impact of Brexit with many businesses awaiting the outcome of the negotiations with some uncertainty.

The availability of skilled workers continued to be the number one obstacle for growth, with 31 per cent of all respondents focusing on this particular business challenge during 2017.