Appeal to cyclists to use pedal power to help Peterborough charity

Keen cyclists in companies across Peterborough are being urged to harness pedal power to help charity.

The call comes from the organisers of the annual NSPCC Rutland Water Family Bike Ride.

This year’s ride - the sixth - will take placed on June 10.

The event is organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, and sponsored by Buckles Solicitors LLP and Media Matters.

About 130 cyclists took part in last year’s event and helped raise about £10,000 for the charity and its vital work in and around Peterborough.

A spokesperson for the event said: “With Spring just around the corner, what better time to think about getting on your bike and supporting needy and vulnerable youngsters in the Peterborough area?

“The cycle ride is one of the most popular events in its fund-raising calendar.”

The NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016, and during that time has raised about £850,000.

The money is invested into NSPCC services supporting children and vulnerable young people.