Angry owner of 'flawed' new home in Peterborough wants to hand it back to developers Persimmon

The owner of a newly built house in Peterborough wants to give it back to the developers after claiming there are a number of flaws.

Michael Duncan moved into his two bedroom home in Hampton Gardens on Christmas Eve but immediately started noticing problems.

Michael Duncan outside his home

The most striking issue is an uneven upstairs floor which is constantly creaking. Mr Duncan said he has had to relocate his bookcase and shelves downstairs because they moved every time he moved his chair.

Mr Duncan (37) also claimed that there are large gaps at the back of the toilets which let in a lot of air, the first time he used his shower in his bath the bank sunk, and the brickwork is of very poor standard, among other issues.

Mr Duncan even employed a structural engineer to inspect the property which cost him approximately £190,000 to buy, including fees.

He said: “I was overjoyed as it was my first house. But it is not fit for purpose - it’s a nightmare. I want to give the house back and walk away.

Mr Duncan claims he has had problems with the bath

Alwyn Bull from Consulting Civil & Structural Engineers Ltd in Peterborough, who said he has been in the industry for around 50 years, inspected the property.

His report highlighted several problems with the house, including many raised by Mr Duncan, as well as poor fixing of the ceiling and noticeable cracks. He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There was quite a draft behind the toilets and when I walked on the floors I could hear them creaking and groaning.”

Persimmon has just reported profits of £1 billion in 2017. It was also reported last week that the Government is reviewing its involvement in the Help to Buy scheme.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes East Midlands said: “We have been liaising with Mr Duncan about his concerns and had arranged an appointment with him for works to be attended to, however, Mr Duncan cancelled that appointment.

Brick work at the house

“Mr Duncan is also liaising with Premier Guarantee, the home’s warranty provider, who are booked to carry out a full inspection of the property on March 6 and Persimmon Homes will address any matters raised as a result of that professional examination.”