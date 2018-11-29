Ambitious Peterborough entrepreneur open his first clothing store.

Have your say

A Peterborough entrepreneur is opening his first clothing shop in the city.

Snappbacks, which has a range of own design hats and t-shorts, has moved into Westgate and will open to customers on Saturday.

The store is located opposite Lloyds bank and the Beales department store.

It has created three jobs - two are part-time - and is also working with more than 30 contractors.

Owner Steve Stinders, who is from Peterborough, says he has created a range of high-quality and affordable products for men, women and children, with prices ranging from £10 to £24.99.

He said: "For years I have wanted to start my own fashion brand.

"I have always had a passion for creativity and design. I was always dissatisfied with the styles and prices of caps available and found myself designing my own."

Mr Stinders said he hoped the success of the store would lead to more shops being opened across the UK supported by expansion online, and which will also create some jobs.

He said: "Being from Peterborough, I have a great attachment to the area.

"I’m passionate about using local creatives, local models, local professionals and local suppliers.

"I will soon be giving the opportunity to local artists and students to be rewarded for seeing their product designs turned into reality too."

He added: "I plan to expand the range of unique designs, as well as introducing more clothing, accessories and other products."

Store manager Zakk Walton said: "The reaction to our products so far has been so exciting."

Snappbacks will also be home to TrainerGem - a cleaning service to remove dirt and stains from shoes and trainers.