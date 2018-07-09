Ambitious Peterborough companies urged to take part in PT Business Awards 2018

Have your say

Go ahead companies are being encouraged to showcase their expertise at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018.

The call comes from business growth adviser Paul Fieldhouse, of WLP, which are long term supporters of the PT Business Awards and are sponsoring the award trophies this year.

Mr Fieldhouse said: “More local businesses should be entering this year’s awards as a way of recognising and rewarding key staff for their hard work as well as a great night out.

“It is also a good marketing opportunity to attract new business from existing and potential clients.

“We have some really excellent businesses in Peterborough, from start-ups to global multinationals. They are all developing innovative new products and services, exporting and growing.

“So why not take centre stage, showcase what you are doing and see what winning a business award can do for your business?”

The Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards will take place on November 23 at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

There are 10 categories and taking part is simple - visit www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/businessawards/

Chris Collier, chair of the PT Business Awards judges, said: “The judges are looking forward to seeing many quality applications and finding some more hidden gems for the 2018 awards.”

You can keep in touch with the latest awards news on Twitter @ptbizawards18 or at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk

Our headline sponsor is Peterborough Regional College and a number of sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Contact awards organiser Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 for details.