Ambitious expansion plans unveiled for Peterborough haulage company after takeover

A Peterborough haulage company employing more than 100 staff is under new ownership.

The Bison Transport Group, based in Club Way, Hampton, has been acquired by entrepreneur Andy Scott, of REL Capital, in London.

Now ambitious targets for expansion have been unveiled for the company, which provides services to IKEA and Amazon and has contracts with Maritime, Fowler Welch and Wincanton.

The Bison Transport Group was created four years ago and currently employs 100 drivers and 10 office staff and has a turnover of £12 million.

Mr Scott said: "This is a really exciting project for me and Adam Lewis, our managing director, and the whole management team.

"The company was only set up four years ago and already has a turnover of £12 million and 50 trucks.

Helen Wong,partner at solicitors Clarke Willmott LLP.

"Our aim is to more than double the turnover to £25 million and build up the fleet to 100 trucks over the next couple of years with regional bases in Peterborough and Tilbury Docks."

The purchase is Mr Scott's 10th corporate takeover in two years and he has funding in place to purchase six more companies.

Mr Scott specialises in buying distressed, turnaround and high-growth businesses in the leisure, recruitment and transport sectors, and leads four management teams out of his 50-strong London head office.

Recent takeovers includes London-based Contraband Events - one of UK's largest entertainment agencies - a group of London pubs including The Chelsea Lodge and The Chelsea Pig, and a portfolio of leisure and construction recruitment businesses in London, Ipswich and Manchester.

Helen Wong, partner at Clarke Willmott LLP, who led the team providing legal support for Mr Scott on all the deals, said: "In just two years Andy has built a sizeable portfolio of complementary businesses, creating good synergies and centralised systems.

“He is a true entrepreneur, and I hugely respect his commercial acumen to turn around and maximise profitability in the target companies he acquires."