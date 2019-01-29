A leading retailer is to open a new store in Peterborough creating much-needed jobs

Jobs will be created in Peterborough as a national retailer opens a new store in a city shopping centre.

Discount retailer Poundland has recruited 25 staff to work in its new store set to open in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton.

The store will open on Saturday at 8am and will be Poundland's fourth outlet in the city.

The retailer's area manager, George Grieh, said: "I’m very excited together with my colleagues to welcome our customers to our fourth store in Peterborough.

"We cannot wait to show off our fantastic range of products, showcasing our great value and quality all wrapped up with our unique, fun personality with fast and friendly service.”

Poundland currently has stores in the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Maskew Avenue, the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, in The Broadway, and the Bretton Centre, in Bretton.

Its former store in Bridge Street in the city centre closed last November after being served notice by the landlord.

Three staff took redundancy and another three moved on to other more senior roles in surrounding stores.

