999 years lease for new property in Hampton goes on market

A 999 year lease is being marketed on a property in new parade in Hampton.

The 1,350 sq ft lock-up shop, which is occupied by Peterborough estate agents Firmin & Co, is located at 343 Eagle Way.

The unit provides the third city base for Firmin &Co, which has a 10 year lease on the offices.

Julian Welch, of commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews, acting for Eagle Way Investments, of Long Bennington, said the 999 years lease was a property investment opportunity in an expanding township.

He said: “The Eagle Way retail units are within walking distance of Hampton College and Hampton Vale Primary School.

“The addition of a Co-op store will generate significant footfall, to the benefit of all the units, including that occupied by Firmin & Co.”

Daniel Firmin, managing director of Firmin & Co, said: “With more vendor instructions here and prospective purchasers looking to buy in Hampton, it made sense to open a dedicated Hampton office.”

