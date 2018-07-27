£300,000 rebrand sees Hollywood Bowl open in Peterborough

Hollywood Bowl celebrated its £300,000 rebrand in style on last Thursday night with a VIP relaunch party befitting its Hollywood name.

The party on Thursday July 19, which was attended by local families and businesses, was hosted by everyone’s favourite Hollywood actress ‘Marilyn’, who cut the ribbon to officially relaunch the centre and posed for photos with guests.

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

The 20-lane centre on Sturrock Way, which includes four plush VIP lanes, was previously AMF, but has been fully re-designed to feature contemporary American décor and a Hollywood Diner serving gourmet burgers and hotdogs, freshly made shakes served in retro milk bottles, and signature desserts.

Joining the diner is an American-style bar offering house speciality cocktails and three American pool tables, for those wanting to sit-back and relax before or after a game.

The centre’s amusement area has also been part of the transformation and features several industry-leading games such as Jurassic Park, Grand Piano and retro games like Space Invaders, Crossy Road, and Cranes.

Thomas Zmich, Centre Manager of Hollywood Bowl, Peterborough, said: “The entire centre has been completely updated. We’re really excited to bring the Hollywood Bowlexperience to Peterborough and are already receiving very positive feedback from customers who’ve visited so far.

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

“Whether it’s family fun, kids or adults birthday parties, work functions, nights with dates or mates or simply an excuse to celebrate the weekend – you name it, our team has got it covered!”

Any of the centre’s 20 lanes can be pre-booked, and customers can save money by booking early and online at hollywoodbowl.co.uk

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party

The Hollywood Bowl VIP launch party