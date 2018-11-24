1,500 Peterborough homes to get free central heating installation

Residents in Peterborough may be eligible for a free central heating installation as part of a new scheme.

Peterborough City Council’s Home Service Delivery Team has teamed up with eight other authorities and AgilityEco to secure more than £6.5 million of funding from the Warm Homes Fund alongside other sources.

This will enable almost 1,500 households to get a new free first time central heating system in homes that are heated by inefficient electric storage heaters, room heaters or open fires.

The scheme is primarily aimed at owner occupiers and private landlord rented properties, but approximately 10 per cent of the funding can also be used in social housing.

Properties which qualify for a central heating installation will also receive a free connection to the gas grid where required and may also be able to benefit from other secondary measures.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for housing, said: “We would appeal to anyone who thinks their property is eligible for a free installation to get in touch right away.

“It goes without saying that it is a wholly worthwhile opportunity as winter kicks in. The scheme also confirms our commitment to ensuring that homes across the city are of the highest standard.”

To view the eligibility criteria and to find out how to apply, visit: www.warmerhomes.org.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Warmer Homes team on 0800 038 5737 or email info@warmerhomes.org.uk.