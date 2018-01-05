Busiest year ever for Magpas Air Ambulance

The Magpas Air Ambulance service had their busiest year ever in 2017 - with the festive period creating more demand than ever before.

The charity-run air ambulance, which covers a wide area across the East of England including Peterborough, were called to more than 1,600 life-threatening emergencies last year - 1,000 more than in 2016.

In December 2017 Magpas Air Ambulance was called out 155 times, with 55 of those dispatches taking place between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve alone. Throughout that time, the charity’s doctor and paramedic team used their expert knowledge and skills to treat an extremely wide range of medical emergencies. From cardiac arrests and road traffic collisions to falls and assaults, this number of incidents exemplifies a significant increase from 2016 as well.

Natalie Church, the Director of Operations at Magpas Air Ambulance explains “All our dedicated medics and staff work tirelessly throughout the year to bring hospital-level care by land and by air to seriously ill and injured patients across the region. The demand for our charity is predicted to rise in 2018 and we will need to raise almost £5 million to fund our vital service. Thanks to public support we will continue to provide patients with the very best chances of survival and recovery.”