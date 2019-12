Buses were unable to reach the main entrance at Peterborough City Hospital yesterday afternoon (Monday) after two cars collided, with one catching fire.

The crash involving an Audi and Vauxhall at around 4pm was near the hospital, with Stagecoach advising passengers to get off at Bretton Gate rather than risk the bus not being able to make it to the hospital entrance.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “No injuries were reported. The road was blocked while recovery of the Audi took place.”