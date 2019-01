Have your say

There are delays on the roads in Peterborough city centre after a collision between a bus and a car.

Police were called to Burghley Road in the city at 12.41pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was a collision between a bus and a stationary car.”

One person, who was in the car, has suffered injuries, and the ambulance service are on the scene.

Stagecoach buses are being diverted down Lincoln Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.