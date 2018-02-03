Burns Night fun for residents

Residents were treated to a traditional Burns Night supper at a Peterborough care home.

The residents at the Longueville Court care home in Orton Longueville were even treated to the sounds of a piper, who played traditional singalongs such as Auld Lang Syne for the special meal.

The residents, families and staff enjoyed listening to Burns’ poems that were read over a hearty meal of Scotch Broth, haggis with neeps and tatties which was finished off nicely with a traditional Tipsy Laird dessert.

A spokesman for Barchester Healthcare, who run the home, said: “Longueville Court’s Scottish residents were especially thrilled to see the traditional piper in full attire, it evoked many memories that they were all able to share.”