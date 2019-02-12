Budding Peterborough sports stars pack a punch at major disability activities event

Budding sports stars were given the chance to try out a range of different activities for people with disabilities.

Sporting Saturday at the Cresset once again proved a roaring success with around 1,000 people trying their hand at everything from wheelchair basketball, martial arts and golf. The event is organised by the Inspire Peterborough project from Disability Peterborough. Development manager at Inspire Peterborough Nikki Griffiths, who helped put on the day alongside Bryan Tyler, said: “We were very pleased. We had 14 had health and wellbeing stands and about 20 different sporting groups represented, offering either demonstrations on stage or activities for people to have a go at. There were around 1,000 people which is about the same as last year, but we did have lots of new faces which is fantastic. Many of them stayed to the end.” Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash, and Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fox, were among those to get involved in the activities. The opening performance was delivered by Jennifer Goodwin, who showcased ribbon and hoop gymnastics on her 30th birthday, while there was also dancing from the CDC Thursday Club and cheerleading from Unity Allstars Gold. Nikki added: “It’s our showcase event and we were really pleased with how it went. We’ve had really positive feedback.” For more information, visit: https://www.inspirepeterborough.com/.

1. Sporting Saturday at the Cresset A group of volunteers

2. Sporting Saturday at the Cresset Lady Isabella Naylor-Leyland who opened the event with Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash on one of the stands.

3. Sporting Saturday at the Cresset Norman Willerton and Allan Jones giving a judo demonstration

4. Sporting Saturday at the Cresset Norman Willerton and Allan Jones giving a judo demonstration

