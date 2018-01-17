Search

BREAKING: Peterborough city centre road cordoned off after crash

The scene on Park Road
Park Road in Peterborough city centre has been cordoned off by emergency services following a crash.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), Magpas Air Ambulance and Cambridgeshire police are all on the scene.

A spokesman for EEAST said: “We were called at 12.03pm to a road traffic collision involving a single vehicle.

“One man is being treated at the scene.”

The road is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians, with police describing it as a ‘serious incident.’

There is no information about the man’s condition.

UPDATE: Driver arrested after car leaves road and collides with pedestrian in Peterborough city centre