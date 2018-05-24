Brave Peterborough police officers run into burning block of flats to carry children to safety

Amazing bravery was shown by police officers who ran into a burning block of flats in Peterborough yesterday to carry children to safety.

In the early hours of Wednesday May 23 witnesses began phoning Emergency Services reporting a fire in a block of flats in St John's Street, Peterborough. Over a dozen police officers, several ambulances and three fire appliances attended the scene and all worked tirelessly to resolve the incident.



The first officers on scene were faced with a top floor, centrally located flat which was well ablaze. Many officers ran into the burning building coming out carrying young children before assisting with wider evacuation and closures.

Ambulance crews rapidly triaged and treat those on scene and the fire was quickly put out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, who also rushed into the building.



Many of those in the flats were elderly, frail or disabled, or were families with very young children. All of whom needed assistance in various ways.



A police spokesperson said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured and those that did need treating were looked after swiftly, meanwhile most residents were allowed back in to their flats thanks to the quick and effective efforts of Fire crews from preventing the blaze spreading.



"It was noted by many residents that they knew nothing of the fire despite the smoke coming in to their flats. A clear indication for all of us to check our smoke alarms. Our homes and property can be replaced, our friends and family however can’t.



"A wonderful example of interoperability between the three services and showing just how well the system works when lives are at risk.



"A big well done to East Of England Ambulance and Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, along with the Red Cross Emergency Support Team who came to help those worst affected."