Boy, 3, on toy truck stopped on busy road near Bourne as he rushed to get help for sick dad

A three-year-old South Lincolnshire boy seen riding his toy truck on a busy A-road near Bourne had gone for help after his dad suffered a seizure.

Little Stefan Snowden covered a quarter of a mile on his favourite PAW Patrol toy after his father, Marc, fell ill at home.

The amazing youngster was rescued by two ‘good Samaritans’ after finding his way on to the A151 near Bourne, Lincs.

Stefan later explained ‘Daddy was poorly” to his rescuers and proud parents.

Mum Carla Neve, 25, revealed Stefan set off on his incredible journey from the family’s home in the nearby village of Twenty after Marc, 28, suffered a seizure on the sofa.

“Marc suffers from epilepsy and they have changed his medication,” housewife Carla said. “He was on the sofa and loses consciousness when he has a seizure.

“Stefan knows how to get out of the front door and must have gone to get his truck.”

With the couple’s home down a quiet lane - Stefan travelled 300 metres before joining the A151.

Stefan was then spotted ‘trundling’ west along the A151 through Twenty.

A number of motorists on the busy A-road which links the towns of Spalding and Bourne beeped the oblivious youngster and some were forced to drive around him.

An unnamed woman, who lives near where the incident happened, then rushed into the road, stopped the traffic and gathered the toddler up in her arms to get him out of the path of traffic.

Another local woman, who lived nearby, had seen what was happening and invited the good Samaritan and the child into her home while they established where the boy had come from. Police were called and it was established that the child had left his nearby home in a panic after his dad suffered a medical episode.

A relieved Carla added: “Stefan was definitely going for help.

“When we spoke to the police Stefan said ‘Daddy was poorly.’ “

Marc, a former factory worker, added: “I suffer from seizures because of my epilepsy.

“I am so proud of Stefan.”

Inspector Rachel Blackwell, from Lincolnshire Police, praised the woman who ran to the youngster’s side to get him to safety.

She said: “This incident was brought to my attention by officers attending.

“We have so much praise for the speedy and brave actions of the first passer-by who put herself at risk to stop a tragedy happening to this child.

“Without her speedy actions the child could have been seriously injured or worse.

“The action of the second woman who opened her home and provided a safe environment was amazing.

“She entertained the boy while the first woman tried to track his family down.”

Insp Blackwell said the boy’s parents were tracked down and his dad is now recovering.

She added: “Dad is doing fine and the family are so thankful to these two amazing people who came to the rescue of their loved one.”