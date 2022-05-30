A person was rushed to hospital after collapsing and requiring medical assistance in Peterborough city centre earlier today.

There was a large emergency services presence at Bourges Boulevard, outside the Rivergate Shopping Centre, as police and medics responded to a ‘medical emergency.’

Eight emergency services vehicles attended the scene this evening after a member of the public collapsed.

Emergency services respond to a 'medical emergency' on Bourges Boulevard, outside Rivergate Shopping Centre, in Peterborough.

Four Cambridgeshire Police vehicles and four East of England Ambulance Service vehicles were deployed to the scene at about 6.10pm

Police taped off an alleyway outside the Rivergate Shopping Centre on Bourges Boulevard - but it has since been removed.

The patient was taken to hospital for further treatment, police have confirmed to this newspaper.