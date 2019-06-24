Boots to ditch plastic bags at Queensgate store in Peterborough

Retail giant Boots has vowed to ditch plastic bags in all its stores by next year, including the one in Queensgate.

The company said 53 stores will lose plastic bags at checkouts from Monday, with all 2,485 sites only offering customers paper bags from early next year.

However, Boots will continue to charge customers for the new unbleached brown bags, despite them not falling under the plastic bag tax.

Managing director Seb James said the decision means 900 tonnes of plastic will be removed from his stores as a result.

He added: “Plastic waste is undoubtedly one of the most important issues around the world today, with TV shows like Blue Planet highlighting the effects of plastic pollution.

“This year, we are transforming Boots as we celebrate 170 years, and the move to unbleached paper bags is another pivotal moment in that journey.

There is no doubt that our customers expect us to act and this change signifies a huge step away from our reliance on plastic.”

Hundreds of companies have already made pledges to cut back the amount of plastic and packaging they use.

Earlier this month, Waitrose unveiled a new “plastic-free” store, McDonald’s is replacing plastic straws with paper ones, and supermarket Iceland has promised to end plastic packaging from own-label products by 2023.

Helen Normoyle, director of marketing at Boots, said: “Our new paper bags have been carefully tested to make sure that, over their entire lifecycle, they are better for the environment, whilst still being a sturdy, practical option for customers who haven’t brought their own bags with them when shopping.”

The recycled brown bags cost 5p, 7p and 10p, depending on size, and the company said all profits will be donated to BBC Children in Need.